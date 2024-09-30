Hema Commission report: SC grants grants bail to Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case

The Supreme Court on Monday granted Malyalam actor Siddique interim protection from arrest in a rape case registered against him based on allegations by a young actress.

The anticipatory bail followed revelations by Justice Hema Commission report detailing instances of ill-treatment and sexual harassment faced by actresses in the Malayalam film industry, reported Live Law.

Also Read | Kerala news: Police issue lookout notice for actor Siddique in rape case

A bench of Justices constituting Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma heard the matter. Advocate Vrinda Grover represented the woman who had made the allegations against Siddique. The apex court protected Siddique from arrest subject to conditions to be imposed by trial court and his joining the investigation.

The Malyalam actor had filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court after the Kerala High Court dismissed his plea for an anticipatory bail. On September 24, Justice C.S. Dias had dismissed Siddique's petition noting that that the materials on record indicated the prima facie involvement of Siddique in the crime, reported Live Law.

Also Read | Kerala Police issues arrest warrant against Siddique over sexual assault case

The Kerala High Court rejected Siddique's contention that the delay in the registration of FIR was fatal. In addition, the Kerala High Court also held that the acts alleged against Siddique would come within the wider ambit of "rape".

After the Justice Hema Committee report regarding the exploitations faced by women in Malayalam cinema, was made public in August, a woman made public allegations that Siddique sexually exploited her in 2016 when she met him in a hotel room after he offered her opportunities in the film industry.

Justice Trivedi pulls up advocate Justice Trivedi, hearing the matter pulled up the advocate representing the woman, and questioned her why she had been mum on the issue since 2016.

“What were you doing for eight years? What prevented you from filing a complaint for eight years?” Justice Trivedi asked advocate Vrinda Grover, reported The Hindu.

Also Read | Actor Siddique files complaint against Revathy Sampath over harassment claims

Justices Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma further asked Grover whether she could give a “satisfactory, reasonable reply” for the woman’s silence for nearly a decade, further stated the report.