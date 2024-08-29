Hema Committee Report: ‘We want a solution for such womanizers in Cinefield,’ actor Sonia Malhar on sexual abuse cases

Following the release of the Hema Committee report, many female actors came forward with their complaints, highlighting issues of discrimination and harassment within the Malayalam film industry.

In response, the government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the challenges faced by women in the industry.

Actor Sonia Malhar has spoken out about the issue, disclosing disturbing instances of mistreatment and exploitation she faced during the early years of her career.

Malhar told ANI, “My first experience was at a movie location in Thodupuzha in 2013. A hero (actor) misbehaved with me. I was a little scared, I was crying and suddenly he apologised, and after that, we were just friends. In the last 11 years, I have been in the movie industry but I am facing so many issues."

She added that her subordinates, friends and other women are also facing the same issues like sexual harassment and verbal abuse. “Due to all of this, I lost a lot of chances in the movie industry. I'm back from mainstream movies and I have done 8 art movies in the lead role as I can't stay with or sleep for chances (roles in movies). I always say “no” to this and some people have cornered me due to this.”

Malhar added, “We want to raise the issue and we want a solution for this type of womanizers in the Cinefield. Yesterday, I filed a complaint to the special investigation team and I mentioned the exact name of the actor, location and date. My family members have not agreed to reveal the name yet but maybe I will reveal the name in the media in the next two days.”

Meanwhile, Ernakulam SP G Poonguzhali stated on Wednesday that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has collected statements from the victims and has issued detailed instructions to various police stations for appropriate legal action.

“The SIT has taken the statements of the victims. Different incidents have happened in the jurisdictions of different police stations. A detailed statement has been issued to different police stations for taking necessary legal action. Once the FIRs are filed, the cases will be transferred to the SIT, which will be investigating the rest of the cases,” Ernakulam SP told ANI.

On August 27, actor Mohanlal resigned as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the Justice Hema Committee report and sexual harassment allegations against some executive committee members. Mohanlal and the entire executive committee stepped down, with Mohanlal notifying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of their decision.

In response to the report, some AMMA members had called for immediate resignations from those facing allegations, arguing that their continued presence was detrimental to the association.

On August 26, Malayalam film actor Minu Muneer made sexual harassment allegations against some of her co-stars in the Malayalam film industry. Minu accused actors M Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of subjecting her to verbal and physical abuse in the process of filming movies.