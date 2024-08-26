Hema Committee Report: Malayali superstar Prithviraj opens up, says, ’Those in power should step aside..’

Ever since the three-member Justice Hema Committee report was released on 19 August, the Malayalam film industry has been in the news all across the country. On 26 August, known for his movies like Drishyam, actor-producer Siddique filed a complaint against an actress following she levelled allegations of sexual harassment against him, reported Business Today.

Not only this, Siddique submitted his complaint to the Director-General of Kerala Police.

Prithviraj opens up Meanwhile, Malayali superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran opened up on the sexual harassment row, stating people in positions of power should step aside when facing sexual abuse allegations.

Seeking stringent actions based on the findings of the report, Prithviraj said, as quoted by Manorama, “The findings of the report should be treated very seriously. It is important to punish those who have committed sexual abuse. Those in power should step aside while facing such allegations.”

Prithviraj addressed the press meeting as part of the launch of his football club, Forca Kochi FC, reported Manorama. He opined that the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) should have handled the Hema Commission report and that stringent action should be taken against them if found guilty.

Voicing for an organised ban on artists and people within the industry, the Malayali superstar said, "I cannot deny there is no organised power group within the industry because I have not faced the issue. Action should be taken if such an organised activity to ban artists is prevalent in the industry."

Though he mentioned he was not shocked by the findings of the commission report, as he claimed to be the first of those actors voicing for a safe workplace for women in Malayalam film industry.

"My responsibility does not end with just ensuring that my movie location is safe. It is important that the entire industry is safe for people," Prithviraj said, seeking the streamlined process for casting junior artists.

What is the Justice Hema Committee report? After Siddique was accused by a young actress of raping her in 2016, and elaborated how she met the actor-producer in detail, the matter of sexual abuse in Mollywood gained momentum, reported The Hindu.

Also Read | Kerala: Special team to probe atrocities faced by women in Malayalam cinema

Soon after this, the Hema Committee – comprising retired High Court Justice K. Hema, former actor Sharada, and retired IAS officer K.B. Valsala Kumari – was formed in 2017. This was formed following the Kerala-based Women in Cinema Collective’s (WCC) petition in the Kerala High Court, seeking to study issues related to sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry.

In the report, it was revealed that for a significant period, sexual favours have been considered a passkey to the Malayalam film industry. It also spoke about the 'power group' and 'casting couch' allegedly vivid in the Malayali movie industry.

These affected not only women actors but also technicians, make-up artists, dancers and support staff.

The Hema Committee Report also highlighted the issues women face in the industry, including the lack of essential facilities such as toilets, changing rooms, safe transportation, and accommodation at shooting spots. Low remuneration and the lack of binding contractual agreements were also factors, added The Hindu.