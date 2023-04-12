Hema Malini beats Mumbai traffic: Takes metro and auto ride for commuting

Hema Malini beats Mumbai traffic: Takes metro and auto ride for commuting1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
- Apart from her political career, Hema Malini is also renowned for her skills in Indian classical dance, particularly Bharatanatyam.
Hema Malini, a well-known actress with a long-standing career in the Indian film industry, caused a stir among commuters in Mumbai when she was spotted travelling on the city's Metro on Tuesday.
In a tweet, the veteran actress shared that her car journey to Dahisar, a suburb of Mumbai, took a staggering two hours, and she described it as tiring.
As an alternative, she decided to take the Metro, and to her delight, she reached her destination in just half an hour, which was significantly faster than her car journey. The actress posted a series of pictures and videos, documenting her Metro journey.
Her decision to use public transportation like the Metro caught the attention of many, as it highlighted the issue of traffic congestion in Mumbai and the advantages of using mass transit systems to save time and reduce travel hassles.
Following her positive experience on the Mumbai Metro, Hema Malini also decided to take an auto ride from DN Nagar to Juhu. She shared her experience on social media, mentioning how the security guards at her house were left "dazed" when she arrived via an auto rickshaw.
In addition to her successful career as an actress, Hema Malini has also ventured into politics and is currently serving as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representing the Mathura constituency.
Apart from her political career, Hema Malini is also renowned for her skills in Indian classical dance, particularly Bharatanatyam. She has been a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry for several decades and has earned accolades for her contributions to both cinema and dance.
