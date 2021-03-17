Hemant Nagrale has been appointed as the new commissioner of Mumbai Police, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday. Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has been shifted to Home Guard, state home minister said. The decision came against the backdrop of the meeting between NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

Earlier Deshmukh had said that appropriate action would be taken based on investigation agencies' findings in the Antilia bomb scare case. "The recovery of gelatin sticks from Scorpio jeep outside Mukesh Ambani's residence and the Mansukh Hiren murder case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Action will be taken based on the truth that comes out of the investigation,'' Deshmukh had told mediapersons, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the NIA on Wednesday confirmed that the person, seen in a CCTV grab walking near Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani's residence on the night of February 25 when an explosive-laden vehicle was found, was Sachin Waze.

"In the CCTV footage, Sachin Waze could be seen with his head covered with a large handkerchief so that no one could identify him. He was wearing an oversized kurta-pajama, and not PPE coverall, in an attempt to mask his body language and face," the NIA added, ANI reported.

"Sachin Waze API Mumbai Police Crime Branch has been arrested for his role and involvement in Placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael Road (near Mukesh Ambani's house) on 25th February 2021," said an official statement of NIA.

Who is Hemant Nagrale?

The 58-year-old officer took charge as Maharashtra’s director general of police in January. He earlier served as the Navi Mumbai police commissioner from May 2016 to July 2018. He also worked as the joint commissioner of police (administration) in the Mumbai police force, special inspector general (admin) in the DG office and special inspector (general) at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Nagrale, a 1987-batch IPS officer had also served as deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of the Central Bureau of Investigation and superintendent of police (CBI) during his central deputation.

During the Mumbai terror attack in November 2008, he along with four other policemen entered Hotel Taj Mahal Palace at Colaba in south Mumbai and helped the injured and dead to be shifted to nearby hospitals, an official said. At that time, while on the lookout for suspicious objects, he spotted and inspected an RDX (explosive) bag. He personally removed it to a safer place and summoned the bomb disposal squad, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

