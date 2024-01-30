Hemant Soren 'absconding' after ED raids at Delhi house, BJP says he 'wore slippers, covered face and ran'
Jharkhand BJP on Monday claimed that Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been absconding for the last 18 hours, fearing action from the Enforcement Directorate that made an impromptu trip to Delhi in response to its fresh summons which requested his participation in an ongoing money laundering investigation on January 29.