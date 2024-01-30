Jharkhand BJP on Monday claimed that Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been absconding for the last 18 hours, fearing action from the Enforcement Directorate that made an impromptu trip to Delhi in response to its fresh summons which requested his participation in an ongoing money laundering investigation on January 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), State BJP president Babulal Marandi said, “According to media sources, late at night Hemant ji, wearing slippers and covering his face with a sheet, ran away from his Delhi residence on foot. Ajay Singh, the security personnel of the special branch who went with him to Delhi, is also missing."

“The mobile phones of both of them have also been switched off. Since then, the ED and Delhi Police have been searching for them. There cannot be any other example of such gross negligence regarding the security of the chief minister," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An Enforcement Directorate team on Monday visited the Delhi residence of Soren to question him in connection with a money laundering investigation in an alleged land fraud case.

The federal agency had questioned Soren at his official residence in Ranchi on January 20 in the case, and issued fresh summons to him asking him to confirm his availability for questioning on either January 29 or January 31.

Official sources claimed that he was "missing" and could not be contacted by the federal agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The agency seized a Haryana-registered BMW car from Soren's residence apart from some documents recovered by them during the search conducted at the house, sources said as quoted by PTI.

The investigation revolves around an alleged "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to the agency.

The ED has already arrested 14 individuals, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, who served as the director of the state's Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi, in connection with the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)

