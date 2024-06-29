Hemant Soren says BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand after assembly elections, ‘I dare them to conduct…’

  • Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM executive president Hemant Soren slammed the saffron party and said that BJP's dream of winning assembly elections in Jharkhand will be ‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’.

Livemint
Updated04:20 PM IST
Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren addresses party workers, in Ranchi, Saturday, June 29, 2024.
Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren addresses party workers, in Ranchi, Saturday, June 29, 2024.(PTI)

A day after he was released from Birsa Munda Jail following Jharkhand High Court granting bail in a money laundering case, former Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said that people from the state would not spare the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Soren also slammed the saffron party for allegedly hatching a conspiracy against him while addressing JMM workers at his residence.

The JMM executive president further added that after the upcoming assembly elections, the saffron party would be wiped out from the state.

"There would be a "revolt against those who plotted the conspiracy" to confine him in jail and “people of Jharkhand would not spare the BJP,” said Soren.

"Time has come to put the last nail in BJP's coffin. In coming days, the BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand," PTI quoted Soren as saying.

Also Read | NEET-UG exam case: Hazaribag district coordinator among 2 more held

What Soren told party workers

— The BJP has controlled all constitutional establishments, but people taught them a lesson in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

— It has come to my knowledge that they are making plans to prepone assembly elections.

— I dare them to conduct the elections any day they wish to.

— The BJP's dream of winning assembly elections in Jharkhand will be ‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’.

— The BJP is naming tribals as CMs in several states, but they are just rubber stamps.

Also Read | Govt orders airlines to avert price hikes post more than 80 flight cancellations

Court on granting bail

– Observing that Soren was prima facie not guilty, the high court said that there was no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence on bail.

– The petitioner is directed to be released on bail on furnishing bail bond of 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount each, said the court.

Also Read | Ayodhya: Waterlogging, road cave-ins on Ram Path, govt suspends six officials

Arrest by ED

On January 31, Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its investigation into a money laundering case linked to the illegal possession of 8.36 acres of land.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaHemant Soren says BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand after assembly elections, ‘I dare them to conduct…’

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,846.001,170.00
    Chennai
    73,344.00311.00
    Delhi
    73,056.00-477.00
    Kolkata
    73,559.00883.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue