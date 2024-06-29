Hemant Soren says BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand after assembly elections, ‘I dare them to conduct…’

A day after he was released from Birsa Munda Jail following Jharkhand High Court granting bail in a money laundering case, former Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said that people from the state would not spare the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Soren also slammed the saffron party for allegedly hatching a conspiracy against him while addressing JMM workers at his residence.

The JMM executive president further added that after the upcoming assembly elections, the saffron party would be wiped out from the state.

"There would be a "revolt against those who plotted the conspiracy" to confine him in jail and “people of Jharkhand would not spare the BJP,” said Soren.

"Time has come to put the last nail in BJP's coffin. In coming days, the BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand," PTI quoted Soren as saying.

What Soren told party workers — The BJP has controlled all constitutional establishments, but people taught them a lesson in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

— It has come to my knowledge that they are making plans to prepone assembly elections.

— I dare them to conduct the elections any day they wish to.

— The BJP's dream of winning assembly elections in Jharkhand will be ‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’.

— The BJP is naming tribals as CMs in several states, but they are just rubber stamps.

Court on granting bail – Observing that Soren was prima facie not guilty, the high court said that there was no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence on bail.

– The petitioner is directed to be released on bail on furnishing bail bond of ₹50,000 with two sureties of the like amount each, said the court.