Hemant Soren case: What will happen now? Explains Kapil Sibal
Kapil Sibal, Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate at Supreme Court has said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will now 'create' evidence against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren following his arrest in a money laundering case, English daily Hindustan Times reported on Sunday. Sibal is representing the former Jharkhand chief minister in the Supreme Court.