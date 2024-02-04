Hemant Soren case: What will happen now? Explains Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal, Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate at Supreme Court has said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will now 'create' evidence against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren following his arrest in a money laundering case, English daily Hindustan Times reported on Sunday. Sibal is representing the former Jharkhand chief minister in the Supreme Court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Now, what will happen is that 10 more cases will be slapped on Hemant Soren while in custody. All of them are made-up cases. They will make sure Hemant Soren does not come out of jail soon and can't campaign for Lok Sabha. BJP will benefit from his absence," Kapil Sibal said.

The senior advocate said now the federal agency will take the remand of Bhanu Pratap Prasad, a sub-inspector of the Jharkhand revenue department, on February 5 and make him give a statement against the former Jharkhand chief minister.

It is important to note that Bhanu Pratap Prasad—a sub-inspector of the Jharkhand revenue department—was already in jail in a different land scam case, and was arrested on Saturday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with Hemant Soren case. According to the agency, Bhanu Pratap was Hemant Soren's trusted aide in land deals.

"Bhanu Pratap is already a criminal but ED will make him corroborate against Hemant. They could have arrested Bhanu Pratap earlier, but they are working to destabilise the government in every state where the CM is an opposition leader," the English daily quoted Sibal as saying.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said he was confident that the INDIA bloc parties would win the floor test in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

"We have a majority in the 81-seat Assembly...Even Hemant Soren has been permitted by the special court (to cast his vote). This is a conspiracy by the ED. We will win the floor test. It has been clear from the start that the Modi government has been misusing the ED, CBI and Income Tax departments against the INDIA members. They are no longer independent institutions," Ramesh said.

Jharkhand floor test: 5 points 1. ED arrested Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on January 31 in a money laundering case. Before his arrest, the Jharkhand chief minister resigned and JMM senior leader Champai Soren's name was announced as the next chief minister.

2. Champai Soren will prove his majority in the Assembly on February 5. In an 81-member Assembly, Champai has the support of 42 members.

3. Former Chief Minister Soren will also be present during the floor test as a court has allowed him to take part in the process.

4. Sibal said his client Hemant Soren does not even know Bhanu Pratap Prasad while ED said chats from Bhanu Pratap's phone indicate that Hemant Soren received illicit benefits from land acquisition.

5. Bhanu Pratap verified some parcels of lands which were illegally acquired by Hemant Soren, ED said.

