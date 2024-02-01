Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was sent to the judicial custody for one day on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case. Earlier in the day, he was produced before the PMLA Court in Ranchi.

Soren was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. Advocate Manish Singh said, “Hemant Soren has been sent to judicial custody for one day. A demand for 10 days remand was put but the order has been reserved and the next hearing will take place tomorrow (Friday, February 2)."

No CM in Jharkhand

A week after Bihar political drama, Jharkhand politics seem to be witnessing an upheaval following its chief minister's arrest. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren after seven hours of questioning. Since then, there has no chief minister in the state.

Here's a look at how things unfolded in Jharkhand with Hemant Soren's arrest:

1. Hemant Soren was grilled for seven hours by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He was then taken to the ED office where he got a medical check-up done, officials said.

Sources told PTI that 48-year-old Hemant Soren was "evasive" in his replies during ED questioning and hence was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). They added that the agency put across 15 questions to Soren during the second round of questioning in the case.

Soren tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan. He was later taken into custody. Soren was first quizzed on January 20. In 2013, he took charge of the state as its youngest chief minister, with the support of the Congress and the RJD.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, the two CMs under ED scanner: Can they be arrested?

2. As Hemant Soren resigned as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance proposed the name of senior JMM leader Champai Soren as the new Chief Minister. Champai Soren, the state transport minister, is a seven-time MLA and he represents the Seraikella constituency in Jharkhand.

"Hemant Soren has resigned from the post of CM...We have the support of 47 MLAs...We have proposed to form a new government. Champai Soren will be our new CM...We have not been given time for swearing in...," said Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam.

3. Champai Soren said the JMM and its coalition partners staked claim to form the new government in Jharkhand. He said, “We will continue to work to safeguard the pride of Jharkhand. We have staked claim to form the government in the state."

4. Amid this, JMM leader Hemant Soren moved the Supreme Court, challenging his arrest in money laundering case. The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday plea of Soren against his arrest in money laundering case. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Hemant Soren, told the Supreme Court that the JMM leader will withdraw his plea against arrest from the Jharkhand High Court.

5. Earlier, Soren had lodged an FIR against ED personnel over searches conducted by the agency at his Delhi residence on Monday, officials said. He had alleged that the Enforcement Directorate tried to tarnish his image by conducting raids at his Delhi residence.

He released a video message, claiming that he was not linked to the money laundering case in which he was arrested.

"Most probably the ED will arrest me today, but I am not worried as I am Shibu Soren's son...After a full day of questioning, they decided to arrest me in a planned manner on matters that were not related to me," Soren said in a video message recorded just before his arrest.