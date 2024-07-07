Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government’s Cabinet expansion after floor test on July 8?

  • On July 4, Hemant Soren replaced Champai Soren as 13th Chief Minister of the state.

Livemint
First Published7 Jul 2024, 08:42 PM IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren while assumes charge of office after taking oath on July 4, 2024.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren while assumes charge of office after taking oath on July 4, 2024.(PTI)

The cabinet expansion of Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government is likely to take place on Monday after the floor test.

On July 4, Hemant Soren replaced Champai Soren as 13th Chief Minister of the state.

Champai Soren became CM on February 2 after Hemant Soren resigned on January 31, two days before his arrest. However, he resigned on July 3 after a brief stint of nearly five months, paving the way for Hemant Soren to take an oath after his release on bail.

According to ANI, the cabinet expansion of the new government in Jharkhand will take place on Monday in the special session of the legislative assembly after proving a majority.

Bail to Soren

Hemant Soren was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on June 28. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering.

'Committed to create employment opportunities'

On Saturday, Hemant Soren said that his government was committed to creating employment opportunities in the state. Addressing start-up conclave 'Srijan', organised by the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI), at the Aryabhatta Auditorium, Soren said, "The government wants to generate maximum investment and employment in the state. Our government will provide full support to the existing industries and those who want to set up industries here.

Assembly elections 

Elections to the 81-member assembly in the state are due later this year. Hemant Soren's return as CM is likely to bolster the JMM, which won three seats in the tribal-dominated state of Jharkhand in the Lok Sabha elections.

In 2019, JMM fought the assembly elections in alliance with the Congress and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and got a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member house.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 08:42 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaHemant Soren-led Jharkhand government’s Cabinet expansion after floor test on July 8?

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.00-73.00
    Chennai
    74,819.0072.00
    Delhi
    74,529.00-435.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue