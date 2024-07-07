The cabinet expansion of Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government is likely to take place on Monday after the floor test. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On July 4, Hemant Soren replaced Champai Soren as 13th Chief Minister of the state.

Champai Soren became CM on February 2 after Hemant Soren resigned on January 31, two days before his arrest. However, he resigned on July 3 after a brief stint of nearly five months, paving the way for Hemant Soren to take an oath after his release on bail.

According to ANI, the cabinet expansion of the new government in Jharkhand will take place on Monday in the special session of the legislative assembly after proving a majority.

Bail to Soren Hemant Soren was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on June 28. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering.

'Committed to create employment opportunities' On Saturday, Hemant Soren said that his government was committed to creating employment opportunities in the state. Addressing start-up conclave 'Srijan', organised by the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI), at the Aryabhatta Auditorium, Soren said, "The government wants to generate maximum investment and employment in the state. Our government will provide full support to the existing industries and those who want to set up industries here.

Assembly elections Elections to the 81-member assembly in the state are due later this year. Hemant Soren's return as CM is likely to bolster the JMM, which won three seats in the tribal-dominated state of Jharkhand in the Lok Sabha elections.

In 2019, JMM fought the assembly elections in alliance with the Congress and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and got a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member house.

