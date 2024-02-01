Hemant Soren moves SC challenging ED arrest in money laundering case, matter to be heard on Friday
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren has moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest in a money laundering case. The former Chief Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday night following six hours of questioning. The apex court has agreed to hear the case on Friday.