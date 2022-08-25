The JMM urged the commission to take suo moto cognisance against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and other saffron party leaders for allegedly disrespecting the Constitution
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday asserted that the state chief minister Hemant Soren will be serving his full term till 2024, while also demanding legal action against BJP leaders for disclosing a reported official decision despite no confirmation from either ECI or Raj Bhavan.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is believed to have told Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais that Soren should be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself, according to news agency PTI report.
However, Raj Bhavan has officially not confirmed the development and wondering why the ECI was silent over the violation of the Official Secrets Act, the JMM urged the commission to take suo moto cognisance against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and other saffron party leaders for allegedly disrespecting the Constitution.
Exuding confidence that Hemant Soren will remain the chief minister till 2024, JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said Soren will complete his full term and fulfil all promises made to the people, the report said.
The JMM general secretary was speaking on BJP leaders' social media posts on the unconfirmed development, “as per the Indian constitution, the power to pronounce decision lies with the competent authority. Since today morning, BJP leaders are busy writing screenplay through a reported ECI's decision, which has neither been confirmed by the ECI nor the Governor House. Jharkhand governor at Ranchi Airport categorically said that he was no intimation in this regard. It seems, the ECI decision has been drafted on Deendayal Upadhay Marg in Delhi or in the office of Birsa Munda Rajpath in Ranchi (both BJP offices)."
He further stated that the ECI should lodge a criminal case against the BJP leaders for making the reported official document public before the pronouncement of the decision by any competent authority, while claiming, “we are ready to accept any political challenge from BJP. We taught them lessons in 2019 assembly polls and four by-elections in Jharkhand. The public support is with us." Jharkhand chief minister alleged blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies after the reports surfaced but his secretariat said there has been no official communication from either the ECI or the Raj Bhavan.
