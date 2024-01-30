BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday claimed that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kaplana Soren may replace him as the former has called all allied MLAs to reach Ranchi "with their luggage". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dubey wrote, "A big advice to those who are doing wrong on the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji, the CM is proving himself to be a fugitive, running away from facing the investigating agency, the man is facing insults in the country and abroad all day long."

"How will that man protect the officers or the people of the state?" the BJP MP asked.

"Hemant Soren ji has called his own, JMM, Congress and allied MLAs to reach Ranchi with their luggage and bags. According to the information, there is a proposal to make Kalpana Soren ji (Hemant Soren's wife) the Chief Minister. The CM has said that fearing an ED interrogation, they will reach Ranchi by road and announce their arrival," he added.

Soren made an impromptu trip to Delhi in response to a fresh summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which requested his participation in an ongoing money laundering investigation, on January 29.

His visit coincided with the ED asking Soren to make himself available for questioning on either January 29 or January 31.

"The visit was not planned. The sudden plan was made after the issuance of a fresh summons by the ED. He has his scheduled events lined up, including a program in Chaibasa on January 29, in Palamu on January 30, and in Giridih on January 31," explained an anonymous official, as quoted by PTI.

While a source indicated that Soren went to Delhi for legal consultations, this information could not be verified by the Chief Minister's Office.

The ED had previously recorded the chief minister's statement on January 20 at his official residence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The issuance of fresh summons suggests that the questioning was not completed on that day.

The investigation revolves around an alleged "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to the agency.

In connection with this case, the ED has already arrested 14 individuals, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, who served as the director of the state's Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

