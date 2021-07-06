Amid infighting in the state unit, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi. After meeting her, the chief minister said that whatever decisions she takes on changes in the organisation and the government will be acceptable to him.

The meeting between Gandhi and Amarinder Singh lasted around 90 minutes.

The central leadership of Congress has been trying to end factionalism in Punjab, which will go to polls next year.

PTI reported that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was present during the meeting along with senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge who headed the party panel set up to resolve the infighting in the Punjab Congress.

The Punjab unit of Congress is now divided house with one section led by former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu challenging the chief minister.

Sidhu has been attacking Singh on issues like the alleged delay in the completion of a probe into the 2015 desecration of Sikh texts and the subsequent police firing on protesters.

After his meeting with Gandhi, the chief minister said: "Whatever decision the Congress president takes, we will implement it in Punjab. The decisions taken by Congress chief on anything — the party and the government — will be acceptable."

The chief minister said he always meets the Congress president whenever he is in Delhi and this was one such meet. "I do not know anything about Sidhu sahib, I only discussed our government's work. Political issues were also discussed," he said when asked whether a role for Sidhu was also discussed during the meeting.

Recently, the Congress set up a three-member panel headed by Kharge to resolve differences in Punjab. Last month, Amarinder Singh was called in Delhi to meet the panel. The panel had given a set of suggestions to the party chief after talking to a cross-section of leaders from the state.

Amarinder Singh's meeting with Sonia Gandhi came just days after Sidhu had met Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.