‘Her head was resting on his shoulder’: African couple died waiting to be rescued in Delhi fire tragedy

In a tragedy, an African couple undergoing IVF treatment at a Delhi hospital were found dead in each other's arms after succumbing to smoke inhalation in the devastating Malviya Nagar fire that claimed 21 lives, PTI reported.

The couple were among the 12 foreign nationals killed in Wednesday's blaze at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani. Rescue teams discovered them inside a ground-floor bathroom, where they had reportedly sought refuge as dense smoke and flames quickly spread through the building. Despite their efforts to escape the inferno, the pair died together, holding on to each other until the very end, PTI reported.

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Hospital staff and residents familiar with the couple said they had been staying at the facility while receiving fertility treatment at a nearby hospital, PTI reported.

Here's what duty in-charge of Max Smart Hospital said Speaking to PTI, Wasim Raja, a duty in-charge at Max Smart Hospital who was among the first responders, described the scene as one that surpassed even the Taj Mahal as a symbol of love.

"We somehow managed to open the bathroom door and saw something that is beyond words to describe. I have seen many dead bodies during my career, but nothing compares to what I saw there," Raja told PTI.

According to him, the woman, who appeared to have recently undergone a medical procedure and bore a surgery mark on her head, was seated on the toilet seat, while her husband sat on a chair beside her.

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"They were holding each other. Their arms were wrapped around one another and her head was resting on his shoulder," he said.

Raja said rescuers immediately checked for signs of life and attempted resuscitation.

"We checked their pulse and veins and tried CPR and every possible life-saving measure, but there was no response. They had most likely succumbed to smoke inhalation," he said.

Even in their final moments, the couple appeared to have sought comfort in each other's presence, he added.

"When death was approaching, they chose to face it together in each other's arms. It was a scene that will stay with me forever," Raja said.

A local cab operator, Ikrar, who lives near the hotel, said several drivers in the area knew the couple as they frequently travelled to and from the nearby hospital for treatment.

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"They were undergoing IVF treatment. Drivers from our locality would often ferry them to the hospital and back. They had come here with hope of starting a family," he said.

The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday morning when a massive fire swept through the five-storey hotel, killing 21 people and injuring several others.

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Investigators probing the incident have since found that the building's rooftop exit was allegedly blocked and that cooking heaters were being used in multiple guest rooms. Police have also alleged large-scale violations in the operation of the establishment, which was permitted to run only six rooms but was allegedly operating around 25.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, while Delhi Police have launched a manhunt for the absconding hotel manager and issued a Look Out Circular against the building owner and his wife.

Lavkesh Bajaj, the owner of the hotel building where the fire broke out, was arrested on Wednesday, just hours after the incident.

Several of those who lost their lives were foreign nationals from African and Central Asian countries who had come to Delhi for medical care, work, or business-related pursuits.

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For the African couple, however, their stay in the capital ended in heartbreak. Rescuers said the pair's final moments reflected a deep bond, as they were found together even in death, underscoring a story of companionship amid a devastating tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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