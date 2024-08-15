Her last diary entry: Kolkata rape-murder victim’s father reveals what she wrote hours before her death

The victim, aspiring to top her MD course, was raped and murdered during a night shift. The incident has sparked nationwide protests and the CBI has taken over the investigation.

Medical students hold posters as they protest the rape and murder of a young medic from Kolkata, at the Gandhi Hospital in Varanasi on August 14. Doctors in government hospitals across several states halted elective services 'indefinitely' on August 12, to protest the rape and murder of a young medic.
Medical students hold posters as they protest the rape and murder of a young medic from Kolkata, at the Gandhi Hospital in Varanasi on August 14. Doctors in government hospitals across several states halted elective services ’indefinitely’ on August 12, to protest the rape and murder of a young medic. (AFP)

As the nation mourns the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital, the father of the deceased shared his daughter's last diary entry. In an interview with a news channel, he shared that the victim was studious, and her last diary entry revealed what she aspired to do in her life.

Before leaving for her night shift at RG Kar Medical College on the fateful night, the victim made her last diary entry, which showed her dedication to her goals and the medical profession.

According to India Today, citing her father, the 31-year-old victim wanted to top her MD course and achieve a gold medal in it.

Our life has now been shattered, he told India Today.

The victim's father described his daughter as a hard-working student, telling the news channel that she fought a lot to achieve her goal of becoming a doctor and that the family made several sacrifices to raise her".

Hopeful of justice, he said nothing could fill the void, but it would be some solace if the culprit was punished.

Initially, the family was told that their daughter had committed suicide. However, later, it was revealed that she was raped before being murdered.

The victim was resting in the seminar hall of the hospital at the time of the incident, which took place between 3 am and 5 am, according to the autopsy.

She had been bleeding from mouth, eyes and private parts, the report said adding that there was a deep wound in her private parts which suggests genital torture.

The cartilage of her throat was also broken because she was throttled before being smothered to death. Several other injuries were also found on the victim's body.

A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe.

This incident has triggered a nationwide protest by doctors and medical fraternities.

 

