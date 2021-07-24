OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Her success motivates every Indian: PM Modi on Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win

New Delhi: Hailing weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win in the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is elated by her stupendous performance.

"Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo2020! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian," PM Modi tweeted with the hashtag 'Cheer4India'.


Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal in Olympics.

Mirabai Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo today

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
India's Mirabai Chanu reacts after a successful attempt at Snatch in the women's 49kg weightlifting event, in Tokyo (PTI)

Olympics: Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal in Weightlifting Women's 49Kg category

2 min read . 12:19 PM IST
Virat Kohli has been in stupendous form for the past three years and has won his third straight nomination for the honour. Photo: AP

Virat Kohli, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu recommended for Khel Ratna

2 min read . 17 Sep 2018
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout