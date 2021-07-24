Her success motivates every Indian: PM Modi on Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win

Her success motivates every Indian: PM Modi on Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win1 min read . 01:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Hailing weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win in the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is elated by her stupendous performance.
"Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo2020! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian," PM Modi tweeted with the hashtag 'Cheer4India'.
Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal in Olympics.
Mirabai Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo today
