Home / News / India /  Hera Pheri 3 continues to face legal woes - T-Series, Eros issue notice over rights
Back

Weeks after a third Hera Pheri movie was confirmed, both T-Series and Eros International has issued notices over potential infringement. While the former has claimed audio and visual rights for every song in the 'Hera Pheri' franchise, Eros insists that it has sole and exclusive rights to the Akshay Kumar starrer.

Reports citing Atul Mohan's Complete Cinema magazine said that the Eros Media World subsidiary claimed that it holds the Intellectual Property Rights as well as the rights to the title, digital rights and music rights for the movie on a ‘sole and exclusive basis’. The entertainment company also claimed to have the exclusive rights to 2015's Welcome Back.

It claimed that producer Firoz Nadiadwala's Base Industries Group owed the company Rs. 60,07,75,236 (inclusive of interest) and that Eros International held sole rights to Hera Pheri 3 until the payment was made.

ALSO READ: T-Series announces new music rights acquisitions

Meanwhile T-Series has claimed that it is the “sole and exclusive right holder of all copyright of all Music and Audio Visual Song Rights" of the franchise in all mediums.

The Bhushan Kumar-owned company had recently announced the acquisition of the rights to the music of upcoming Hindi film titles - including the Hera Pheri franchise. Others include Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satya Prem Ki Katha and Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal.

The Hera Pheri sequel was confirmed by cast members earlier this year, and shooting is already underway. Actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have reprised their popular roles. The trio had starred in the original "Hera Pheri", which released in 2000 and went on to achieve the status of a cult comedy. It was followed by a sequel "Phir Hera Pheri" in 2006. 

The third part has been in the works for quite sometime. Last year, Akshay had announced that he dropped out of the threequel over creative differences. However matters appear to have been resolved since then.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout