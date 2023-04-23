Hera Pheri 3 continues to face legal woes - T-Series, Eros issue notice over rights2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 06:20 PM IST
The cast members confirmed the production of a sequel to the highly popular Hera Pheri movies earlier this year. Shooting has already commenced and features the return of actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in their well-known roles.
Weeks after a third Hera Pheri movie was confirmed, both T-Series and Eros International has issued notices over potential infringement. While the former has claimed audio and visual rights for every song in the 'Hera Pheri' franchise, Eros insists that it has sole and exclusive rights to the Akshay Kumar starrer.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×