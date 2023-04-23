Weeks after a third Hera Pheri movie was confirmed, both T-Series and Eros International has issued notices over potential infringement. While the former has claimed audio and visual rights for every song in the 'Hera Pheri' franchise, Eros insists that it has sole and exclusive rights to the Akshay Kumar starrer.

Reports citing Atul Mohan's Complete Cinema magazine said that the Eros Media World subsidiary claimed that it holds the Intellectual Property Rights as well as the rights to the title, digital rights and music rights for the movie on a ‘sole and exclusive basis’. The entertainment company also claimed to have the exclusive rights to 2015's Welcome Back.

It claimed that producer Firoz Nadiadwala's Base Industries Group owed the company Rs. 60,07,75,236 (inclusive of interest) and that Eros International held sole rights to Hera Pheri 3 until the payment was made.

Meanwhile T-Series has claimed that it is the “sole and exclusive right holder of all copyright of all Music and Audio Visual Song Rights" of the franchise in all mediums.

The Bhushan Kumar-owned company had recently announced the acquisition of the rights to the music of upcoming Hindi film titles - including the Hera Pheri franchise. Others include Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satya Prem Ki Katha and Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal.

The Hera Pheri sequel was confirmed by cast members earlier this year, and shooting is already underway. Actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have reprised their popular roles. The trio had starred in the original "Hera Pheri", which released in 2000 and went on to achieve the status of a cult comedy. It was followed by a sequel "Phir Hera Pheri" in 2006.

The third part has been in the works for quite sometime. Last year, Akshay had announced that he dropped out of the threequel over creative differences. However matters appear to have been resolved since then.

(With inputs from agencies)