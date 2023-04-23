The Hera Pheri sequel was confirmed by cast members earlier this year, and shooting is already underway. Actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have reprised their popular roles. The trio had starred in the original "Hera Pheri", which released in 2000 and went on to achieve the status of a cult comedy. It was followed by a sequel "Phir Hera Pheri" in 2006.

