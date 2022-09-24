Herbal drug BGR-34 beats obesity along with diabetes: AIIMS study

It found that the herbal drug was enough not only in reduction of fasting blood sugar through modulation of hormonal profile along with a significant body weight reduction but there were other benefits also.
New Delhi: A research paper published by the country’s premier institute-- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has found that the anti-diabetic ayurvedic drug BGR-34 is effective in cutting down obesity along with improving metabolism mechanisms of the patient afflicted with the chronic disease.
The research was led by Dr Sudhir Chandra Sarangi, additional professor in the department of pharmacology, AIIMS, for a period of three years to reach the conclusion.
According to doctors this drug — BGR-34 — comprises a wide range of ingredients from medicinal plants and it has been developed after intensive research by scientists from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and is being marketed by AIMIL Pharmaceuticals.
The study was aimed to investigate whether BGR-34 was effective on its own or along with other allopathy drugs and, if yes, then at what level. The results were encouraging.
It found that the herbal drug was enough not only in reduction of fasting blood sugar through modulation of hormonal profile along with a significant body weight reduction but there were other benefits also.
“The drug also modulates hormonal profile, lipid profile and triglyceride level while bringing down leptin mark which is effective in controlling fat. Triglyceride in excess quantity is harmful for the health as it is a bad cholesterol. Similarly, a controlled lipid profile keeps heart diseases at bay while disturbance in the hormonal profile can result in poor sleep, noted the authors about the research based on various health parameters," said the researchers.
In contrast, modulation of the hormonal profile was found to be significant, resulting in increased insulin levels.
Dr Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director of AIMIL Pharmaceutical said that herbal-based Ayurveda medicines are finding huge acceptance among people who are keener into taking preventive health measures in the backdrop of rising non-communicable diseases due to lifestyle changes among others.
