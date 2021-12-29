Here are 8 Omicron symptoms in fully vaccinated people. All you need to know

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When the entire world was gradually returning to normalcy after the prolonged lockdown and Covid-related curbs, the fatal virus struck again with a new variant, Omicron. The new variant has proved that the Covid-19 pandemic is not going to end soon. The new variant which was first detected in South Africa, steadily penetrated across the globe, pushing the Covid cases to above one million for two straight days across the world on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When the entire world was gradually returning to normalcy after the prolonged lockdown and Covid-related curbs, the fatal virus struck again with a new variant, Omicron. The new variant has proved that the Covid-19 pandemic is not going to end soon. The new variant which was first detected in South Africa, steadily penetrated across the globe, pushing the Covid cases to above one million for two straight days across the world on Wednesday.

The new variant of coronavirus is heavily muted and is completely different from other past variants of the SARS-CoV-2. The new variant is wreaking havoc at a time when a large section of the world's population has been partially or fully vaccinated. With fully vaccinated people, the Omicron symptoms have grown subtle. It's more like cold and cough symptoms. Here are the eight symptoms of the Omicron variant: {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The new variant of coronavirus is heavily muted and is completely different from other past variants of the SARS-CoV-2. The new variant is wreaking havoc at a time when a large section of the world's population has been partially or fully vaccinated. With fully vaccinated people, the Omicron symptoms have grown subtle. It's more like cold and cough symptoms. Here are the eight symptoms of the Omicron variant: {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Headache

Cough

Runny nose

Fatigue

Sore throat

Fever

Muscle pain

Joint pain However, according to Dr Craig Spencer, an emergency room doctor in New York, patients who got admitted into the hospital were unvaccinated. Dr Craig said that the unvaccinated had “profound shortness of breath" and their “oxygen dropped when they walked". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Headache

Cough

Runny nose

Fatigue

Sore throat

Fever

Muscle pain

Joint pain However, according to Dr Craig Spencer, an emergency room doctor in New York, patients who got admitted into the hospital were unvaccinated. Dr Craig said that the unvaccinated had “profound shortness of breath" and their “oxygen dropped when they walked". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said patients who had taken the third Covid dose showed extremely mild symptoms. "By mild I mean mostly sore throat. Lots of sore throats. Also some fatigue, maybe some muscle pain. No difficulty breathing. No shortness of breath. All a little uncomfortable, but fine," he added.

He said patients who had taken the third Covid dose showed extremely mild symptoms. "By mild I mean mostly sore throat. Lots of sore throats. Also some fatigue, maybe some muscle pain. No difficulty breathing. No shortness of breath. All a little uncomfortable, but fine," he added. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}