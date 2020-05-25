Here are the dos and dont's to take an Air India flight amid pandemic

After much hemming and hawing, almost all state governments on late Sunday evening gave their assent to resume flight operations. The flights will operate in Andhra Pradesh from 26 May while those in Kolkata will recommence operations from 28 May. In the wake of flight resumption, national carrier Air India issued a set of instructions to ensure a hassle-free journey for its passengers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the dos when taking an Air India flight:

1) All passengers have to be web checked in/pre checked in before arriving at airport.

2) Passengers arriving at airport should be wearing a mask at all times.

3) Passenger can enter airport four hours prior to the departure. Baggage drop off counters will open three hours prior to the departure and counter will close 60 minutes prior to the departure.

4) Passenger should have Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phone, only ‘green’ status will be allowed to enter the airport.

5) All passengers shall hand over Self Health declaration to Customer service agent at Kerbside counter.

6) Passenger will enter terminal building through Air India dedicated departure gate/s, maintaining social distancing.

7) Passenger to proceed with boarding pass towards Temperature check gate handled by Airport Authorities.

8) Only one hand bag not weighing more than 7 Kgs and one check-in bag not weighing more than 23 Kgs will be allowed in Economy Class on Air India operated flights only. Business Class will be permitted 35 kgs of Checked in baggage.

9) Passenger without checked in baggage shall proceed directly towards security check area of their respective flight. Check in baggage to be dropped off at dedicated baggage drop off counters.

10) Claim tag of checked in baggage will not be handed over to passenger. Passenger may take photo of the baggage tag from their mobile phone.

11) Passengers to adhere to social distancing through markings like circles, squares or tensa barriers. Passengers will walk through pre embarkation security checks as directed by the security agencies.

12) Passenger to collect safety kit (three layered mask/face shield and sanitizer) from Air India at the boarding gate and wear it before proceeding for boarding.

13) Passenger to observe row wise /sequential boarding in batches strictly. During Secondary Temperature checks at boarding gate, symptomatic passengers will be offloaded.

14) If any passenger feels uncomfortable, fatigued or has cough, it should be brought to notice of crew.

15) On Arrival at destination Airport, passengers should clearly follow instructions for disembarking and maintain social distancing in Aerobridges, coaches, Stepladders etc.

16) While waiting for baggage around the baggage carousel, passengers are expected to stand within the marking around the baggage belt. In case passenger having issues with baggage, passenger should contact Baggage counter at arrivals.

17) On arrival at their destination, passenger will have to adhere to health protocols as prescribed by the destination State/Union Territory

Here are the dont's while looking to flight the Air India flight

1) Passengers to note that availability of baggage trolleys at the airport will be minimal.

2) Passengers to note that No Newspaper / magazine will be available in the aircraft

3) While waiting in Security hold area, F&B, retail outlets passengers should maintain social distancing and sanitization protocols. Chairs marked ‘Not for use’ cannot be occupied.

4) Lounges, play area, prayer rooms may have restricted access.

5) No meal will be served on board /water bottles will be made available in galley or on seats.

