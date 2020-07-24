In the wake of coronavirus raging across the state, the Karnataka government on Friday furthered lowered RT-PCR test rates to ₹2,000 for testing of government samples in private laboratories.

The government also capped the rate for testing of private samples in private laboratories, including screening test and confirmatory test, at ₹3,000 per test, which is inclusive of cost of PPE kit.

The price of Rapid Antigen test of private samples in private laboratories has been fixed at ₹700 per sample.

Karnataka on Friday registered 5,007 new cases of COVID-19 and a record 110 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 85,870 and the death toll to 1,724, the health department said.

The day also saw 2,037 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the fresh, a whopping 2,267 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

The state on Thursday had reported a biggest single-day spike of 5,030 cases. A total of 11,10,497 samples were tested so far, out of which 29,819 were tested on Friday alone.

According to the department bulletin,7,411 of the 29,819 samples examined today were through rapid antigen tests.

As of July 24 evening, cumulatively 85,870 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 1,724 deaths and 31,347 discharges.

It said, out of 52,791 active cases, 52,180 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 611 are in ICU.

Cabinet Secretary on Friday reviewed the management of Covid-19 in nine states with high active case load.

Centre advised Telangana, Andhra, Karnataka, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Assam to urgently ramp up testing and strictly implement containment plan.

