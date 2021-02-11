Here are the steps taken by Indian Railways to ensure safety of passengers

Indian Railways have taken various steps for the safety and security of passengers in trains as well as railway stations. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday listed out the various steps taken by the Railways in coordination with Government Railway Police (GRP) to ensure passengers safety.

1) On vulnerable and identified routes/sections, trains are escorted by Railway Protection Force (RPF) in addition to trains escorted by Government Railway Police of different States daily.

2) Railway Help Line number 139 is operational (24x7) over Indian Railways for security-related assistance to passengers in distress.

3) Through various social media platforms -Twitter, Facebook etc., Railways are in regular touch with passengers including women to enhance the security of passengers and to address their security concern.

4) Frequent announcements are made through the Public Address System to educate passengers to take precautions against theft, snatching, drugging etc.

5) An Integrated Security System (ISS) consisting of surveillance of vulnerable stations through Close Circuit Television Camera Network, Access Control etc. has been sanctioned to improve surveillance mechanism over 202 railway stations.

6) Drives are conducted against the entry of unauthorized persons in trains and railway premises.

7) Station Security Plan is being implemented at major stations in a phased manner to enhance access control, improve surveillance and achieve synergy between deployment of various security agencies on the station.

8) CCTV cameras have been provided in 2931 coaches and 668 Railway stations for enhancing the security of passengers.

9) Emergency Talk Back System and Closed Circuit Television Surveillance Cameras have been provided in ladies compartments/coaches of all newly manufactured Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) and air-conditioned rakes of Kolkata Metro.

Presenting the Union Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also applauded the services provided by the Railways to transport essential goods across the country during the coronavirus lockdown. The Finance Minister had announced a record sum of ₹1.10 lakh crore for the Railways, out of which ₹1.07 lakh crore is for capital expenditure.

