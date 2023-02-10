'Here as family’: PM Modi inaugurates Dawoodi Bohra academy in Mumbai
Presenting himself as a family member of the community and not as Prime Minister at a Mumbai event, Modi fondly recalled his decades-old close ties with the social group.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisted on Friday that he was visiting the Mumbai campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy as a ‘family member’. The Dawoodi Bohra community, he said, had always stood the test of development. Modi also recalled his multi-generational bond with the community as he inaugurated the fourth campus of the institution.
