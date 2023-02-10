'Here as family’: PM Modi inaugurates Dawoodi Bohra academy in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisted on Friday that he was visiting the Mumbai campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy as a ‘family member’. The Dawoodi Bohra community, he said, had always stood the test of development. Modi also recalled his multi-generational bond with the community as he inaugurated the fourth campus of the institution.

“Coming to you all feels like coming to a family. I saw your video today. I have a complaint. You repeatedly said prime minister or chief minister. I am your family member, am neither a prime minister here nor a chief minister," he asserted.

Modi added that he was fortunate to have been “connected to this family for four generations".

"All 4 generations have visited my home," he told the audience at the inaugural event.

On his second visit to the city in less than a month, the PM said that the country had put an end to 40,000 compliances and decriminalised hundreds of legal provisions. Modi asserted that his government now stood firmly with job creators.

"An atmosphere of unprecedented trust has been created in the last few years," he said.

Modi also spoke about recent developments in the education sector, noting that his administration was now ensuring that there was a medical college being opened in every district. While the Congress-led UPA government had started 145 medical colleges during their last decade in power, the PM said that more than 260 such institutions had been set up since 2014.

"In the last eight years, every week, one university and two colleges were opened in country," he maintained, emphasising his government's push for higher education.

Earlier in the day, the PM had flagged off two Vande Bharat trains in the city. With the inauguration of the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express and Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express on Friday, the total number of such trains in the country has now risen to 10.

