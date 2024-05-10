'Here I am': Arvind Kejriwal exits Tihar jail after SC grants interim bail | Watch
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar jail on Friday after spending 50 days behind bars following the Supreme Court's order granting him interim bail in a money-laundering case related to the now-repealed Delhi excise policy. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.