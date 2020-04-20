Here is full list of business activities which will start today

While the extended coronavirus lockdown in India will go on till 3rd May, govt is providing selective relaxation to business activities in non-containment areas from today. The govt will follow strict perimeter control protocol in Covid-19 containment zones with nothing except essential services allowed there. The exemption will be applicable in those areas of the country where the effect of coronavirus is negligible, or which are less affected areas.

The list includes healthcare, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry. Union Home Ministry on Sunday notified that it will not allow e-commerce companies to deliver non-essential products in the relaxations granted from today.

Here's the complete list of services and activities to be allowed operation from today:

0) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has resumed toll collection on national highways from today.

1) All Health Services (including AYUSH) to remain functional

2) All agricultural and horticultural activities to remain fully functional

3) Operations of the fishing (marine/inland) aquaculture industry to remain functional

4) Plantation activities such as tea, coffee and rubber plantations to remain functional with maximum of 50% workers.

5) Animal husbandry activities to remain functional

6) Financial sector to remain functional

7) Social sector to remain functional

8) MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask

9) Public Utilities to remain functional

10) Movement of loading and unloading of goods/cargo (inter and intra) State is allowed

11) Supply of essential goods is allowed

12) Commercial and Private establishments will be allowed to operate

13) Industries/ Industrial Establishments (both Government and Private) will be allowed to operate

14) Construction activities will be allowed to operate

15) Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities and all personnel traveling to place of work in exempted categories as per the instructions of State/UT local authority are allowed.

16) Offices of the Government of India and Offices of the State and UT Governments will remain open

