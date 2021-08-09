Here is how to get your Covid-19 vaccination certificate on WhatsApp

Here is how to get your Covid-19 vaccination certificate on WhatsApp1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised the govt for deciding to deliver vaccination certificates via WhatsApp
In a bid to ease the process of obtaining a vaccination certificate, The Union Health Ministry has informed that the COVID-19 vaccination certificate can now be obtained via WhatsApp within seconds.
"Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: 91 9013151515 Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp Enter OTP Get your certificate in seconds," the office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Sunday.
How to get a Covid vaccination certificate via WhatsApp:
Save the contact number: +91 9013151515
Type and send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp
Enter OTP
Download the certificate
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who has been attacking the government over its Covid management, praised it for deciding to deliver vaccination certificates via WhatsApp.
"I've always acknowledged and praised the government when it merits it. As a critic of Cowin, let me say they've done something terrific. Send a WhatsApp message 'download certificate' to 9013151515, receive OTP and get your vaccination certificate back by WhatsApp. Simple and fast!" Tharoor tweeted.
Cumulatively, 50,68,10,492 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country through 58,51,292 sessions, according to a provisional report till 7 am on Sunday, with 55,91,657 doses being given in a day.
Earlier, the COVID-19 vaccination certificate could be downloaded from Co-WIN Portal or Arogya Setu/Umang Mobile Application. It could be downloaded after each dose (Provisional Certificate after the first dose and Final Certificate after the second dose).
