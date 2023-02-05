As part of a new initiative, Indians travelling abroad may now receive visa appointments at the US embassy or consulate of their destination, according to the US Embassy in India. Despite efforts to reduce the backlog, appointment wait times for a US visa in India are still over 500 days in most parts of the country.

The Embassy highlighted Thailand as an example and stated that the country has the capacity for B1 and B2 visa (travel and business) appointments.

In a tweet, the embassy stated: "Do you have upcoming international travel? If so, you may be able to get a visa appointment at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in your destination. For example, @USEmbassyBKK has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians who will be in Thailand in the coming months."

The US government has taken several steps to reduce visa processing delays, including scheduling exclusive interviews for first-time applicants and boosting the staff at consular offices. To further tackle the backlog, the US embassy in Delhi and its consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad conducted "special Saturday interview days" on 21 January.

In addition, the US State Department has begun processing interview waiver cases remotely for applicants who have held previous US visas. Recently, the US mission in India also made over 250,000 extra B1/B2 appointments available to applicants.

According to a senior US visa officer who spoke to the news agency PTI recently, the US is "putting every ounce of its energy" into reducing the lengthy visa wait times in India. This includes sending a team of consular officers to the nation and making its other overseas embassies, including those in Germany and Thailand, open to Indian citizens seeking visas.

Growing worries have surfaced in India regarding the prolonged wait time for first-time visa applicants, particularly those applying for B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) visas. In October of last year, the wait time for initial B1/B2 visa applicants in India was approaching three years.