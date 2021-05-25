Here is why Karnataka will give Covaxin dose only to those above 45

In an official order on Monday the state government said: "In order to tide over the current situation of short supply of Covaxin in the State of Karnataka, it is hereby advised that all the private health care institutions should utilize the available stock of Covaxin at their respective health facility, as the second dose for the age group 45 plus who are awaiting for the second dose of Covaxin as per the COVID vaccination schedule of Government of India."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}