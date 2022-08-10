Here is why post offices will remain open on holidays before Independence Day1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 12:25 PM IST
For distribution of Tiranga under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign, all Post Offices will function on holidays
To facilitate the sales and distribution of national flags under the “Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, all post offices across the country will function on holidays, falling before Independence Day 2022, India post said in a tweet on Tuesday.