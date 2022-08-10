To facilitate the sales and distribution of national flags under the “Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, all post offices across the country will function on holidays, falling before Independence Day 2022, India post said in a tweet on Tuesday.

To facilitate the sales and distribution of Tiranga under #HarGharTiranga Campaign, all Post Offices will function on holidays, falling before Independence Day 2022.#IndiaPost4Tiranga #AmritMahotsav — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) August 9, 2022

Before this Ministry of Information had announced this on Saturday.

It had said that all the post offices across the country will be functional to the extent of supporting this public campaign. Special arrangements will be made for the sale of national flags on public holidays that is on August 7th, 9th, and 14th.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign last month to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

It was launched on August 2nd which also marks the 146th birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, the designer of the Indian tricolor.

The campaign aims to have citizens hoisting our National Flag in their homes between August 13 and 15.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the National Flag.

The Government of India has taken various steps to ensure the supply of flags across India. All Post Offices in the country shall start selling flags from August 1, 2022. In addition, state governments have also tied up with various stakeholders for the supply and sale of flags.

The Indian National Flag has also been registered on the GeM portal. The Centre has also tied up with various e-commerce websites and self-help groups to streamline the process of the supply of the flags.