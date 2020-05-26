Home > News > India > Here's good news if your confirmed Air India ticket during 23 Mar-31 May got cancelled
Air India
Air India

Here's good news if your confirmed Air India ticket during 23 Mar-31 May got cancelled

1 min read . Updated: 26 May 2020, 11:32 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • For re-booking of the flights, the changes can be done through Air India call centre, AI booking offices only and Authorised AI travel agents, the carrier said
  • However, in case of any change in the route, 'only the re-routing charges will be waived but applicable difference of fare will be charged'

National carrier Air India today announced that those domestic passengers whose tickets, which were booked between 23 March, 2020 and 31 May, 2020, got cancelled due to the extended lockdown period in the country, can now reschedule their flight tickets from any day between 25 May and 24 August, 2020.

The carrier also said that passengers willing to book tickets during the stipulated period can do so without any extra charges.

Air India also said that in case of any change in the route, "only the re-routing charges will be waived but applicable difference of fare will be charged."

For re-booking of the flights, the changes can be done through Air India call centre, AI booking offices only and Authorised AI travel agents, the carrier said.

The development came after the domestic flight operations were resumed in the country in a phased manner on Monday after a period of two months owing to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government from 25 March in order to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

