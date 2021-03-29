Subscribe
Home >News >India >Here’s how RBI is thinking about its own blockchain platform

Here’s how RBI is thinking about its own blockchain platform

RBI said it will roll back a 100 bps cut in the cash reserve ratio.
3 min read . 12:20 AM IST Prasid Banerjee, Shayan Ghosh

  • Ecosystem will make transactions cash-like, give RBI tighter control
  • RBI is examining global examples of CBDC and proceeding cautiously as it wants to skirt loopholes

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : India’s upcoming digital currency will minimize transaction settlement processes by using a private blockchain platform, making transactions more cash-like and giving the central bank tighter control over the functioning of the financial system, said two people aware of the matter.

A private blockchain governed by a central bank is different from the public blockchains behind digital currencies such as bitcoin and ethereum, where so-called miners authenticate transactions and are rewarded for the same.

