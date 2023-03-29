In regards to the interchange fee of 1.1% for merchant transactions initiated using PPI on the UPI network, Ramesh Narasimhan, CEO, of Worldline India said, "the interchange fee has been introduced by NPCI for P2M transactions only (for greater than 2K value) that will happen on the wallet in the UPI framework. Currently, these wallets are serviced independently by the respective PPI issuers and interchange was also managed by each of them independently. This interoperable program shall now rationalise the interchange for P2M transaction and bring it under NPCI governance."