Here's what Indians have been spending their cash on during Covid-19 pandemic

It isn’t all rosy. With the economy set for a rare contraction and millions of people losing their jobs, poorer Indians are pawning their gold jewelry. Some small business owners, either ineligible for government handouts or daunted by the paperwork involved, are also borrowing more against the precious metal.The shift in behavior has been a bonanza for some firms. Shares of Muthoot Finance Ltd., India’s largest cash-for-gold lender, have surged about 57% this year and some analysts say it’s now big enough to be added to the MSCI India Index. Manappuram Finance Ltd. has experienced a 4.5% growth in its gold-loans portfolio during the lockdown-affected first quarter as existing customers borrow more.