Here's how Aadhaar reunited man with family after 6 years

A missing child aged 15 years was found at Nagpur Railway Station on 28 November 2016. Since the child was specially abled, with speech and hearing impairments (deaf and dumb), Railway authorities after due process handed him over to Government Senior Boys Orphanage in Nagpur.
All thanks to Aadhaar! It plays a crucial role in reunion with the family. A 21-year old specially-abled young man, who belongs to Bihar, was reunited with his family after missing for six years, according to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
The disabled man was considered missing since November 2016 from Khagaria district of Bihar, and now was traced via Aadhaar in Nagpur, Maharashtra in August 2022.
The missing child aged 15 years was found at Nagpur Railway Station on 28 November 2016. Since the child was specially abled with speech and hearing impairments (deaf and dumb), the railway authorities after due process handed him over to Government Senior Boys Orphanage in Nagpur. He was given a name called Prem Ramesh Ingale, as per official statement issued by the ministry.
Vinod Daberao, Superintendent of the orphanage and the counselor visited Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) in Nagpur in July 2022 for Aadhaar registration of ‘Prem Ramesh Ingale’. But the Aadhaar could not be generated against this enrolment as the biometrics were matching with another exiting Aadhaar number.
Following this, ASK Nagpur approached UIDAI regional office Mumbai. On verification, it emerged that the concerned young man has an existing Aadhaar, since 2016 with the name called ‘Sochan Kumar’ having address of a locality in Khagaria district of Bihar.
After further scrutiny and verifications, and following the due procedure, the authorities disclosed the identity of the young man to the superintendent of the orphanage. With cooperation from the local police in Khagaria (Bihar), the family was informed about him.
Subsequently, the mother and four relatives of the young man arrived in Nagpur with requisite documents from concerned police authorities, and their village ‘Sarpanch’ in the third week of August, the ministry added.
The case has once again proved prowess of Aadhaar platform. Sachin Kumar is now re-united with his family, mainly due to the Aadhaar.
Handing over procedure of the child, as per rule of the Child Welfare Committee, and direction of the Honourable Court, have been legally completed, jointly by the Superintendent and the counselor of the orphanage, the ministry stated.
The Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) in Mankapur has been instrumental in reuniting differently abled persons, women among others with their families scattered across the country in the last one year.
Details of 25 missing people could be found and of these, seven have been reunited with their families, he said, adding that the process to trace the families of 18 others is underway.
