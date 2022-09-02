Here's how Aadhaar reunited man with family after 6 years

The missing child aged 15 years was found at Nagpur Railway Station on 28 November 2016. Since the child was specially abled with speech and hearing impairments (deaf and dumb), the railway authorities after due process handed him over to Government Senior Boys Orphanage in Nagpur. He was given a name called Prem Ramesh Ingale, as per official statement issued by the ministry.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}