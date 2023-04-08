Here's how Congress reacts to ally Sharad Pawar's remarks on Adani-Hindenburg2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 02:40 AM IST
- Congress said that all 20 like-minded Opposition parties, including the NCP, are united.
Reacting on its ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's statement that the Adani Group was seemingly targeted by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, Congress on 7 April said that 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced the charges on the conglomerate are real and very serious.
