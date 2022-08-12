Here's how Mumbai woman duped of 5.35 lakh in name of whisky delivery at home

"Then, the woman got a call from a man who posed as the sales executive and told her that registration was compulsory for alcohol delivery at home. He told her that one of the executives will help her in doing so. After this, the next executive called her and asked her to go to Google Pay and put receipt number in place of amount, the number is 19,051. After doing this, she immediately received a message that ₹19,051 got transferred from her bank account," police added.