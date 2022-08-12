Here's how Mumbai woman duped of 5.35 lakh in name of whisky delivery at home

Here's how Mumbai woman duped of ₹5.35 lakh in name of whisky delivery at home2 min read . 12 Aug 2022
The fraudsters posed as wine shop executives and duped a woman from Mumbai in the name of sending a bottle of whisky at her doorstep.
A 27-year-old woman from Mumbai's Dahisar area has lost ₹5.35 lakh on the pretext of getting online delivery of whisky bottle. The fraudsters posed as wine shop executives and duped her in the name of sending a bottle of whisky at her doorstep, according to news reported by Hindustan Times.
Initially, the scammers duped her on the pretext of putting codes and later, in the name of returning her money. They also tricked her to increase her debit card limit that helped them to withdraw more money from her account within a span of just 12 hours, police said.
In an official statement as quoted by HT, the complainant suddenly remember on Tuesday night that she needed a whisky bottle to decorate and design a cake, so accordingly, she looked for wine shop executives online and found the contact details of Silver Wines in Dahisar.
Further, the woman was told by the fraudster that the shop was closed, so he can deliver a whisky bottle in 10 minutes and asked her to make payment through a QR code, informed the police. The woman paid ₹550 and then, was again told that one of the delivery man will soon call her.
"Then, the woman got a call from a man who posed as the sales executive and told her that registration was compulsory for alcohol delivery at home. He told her that one of the executives will help her in doing so. After this, the next executive called her and asked her to go to Google Pay and put receipt number in place of amount, the number is 19,051. After doing this, she immediately received a message that ₹19,051 got transferred from her bank account," police added.
She immediately informed the executive about the same, and again told to repeat the same process on the pretext of some error in the system and there is nothing to worry about it. She again lost ₹19,051, said a police official as quoted by HT.
The woman again called the executive about the same problem. He told her to give all the bank details to him and also asked her to share debit/credit card details to get the money back. She shared all these details and even increased her card limit. The fraudsters withdrew ₹48,000 and ₹96,045. He then told her to transfer all the money in one go. He further asked to transfer ₹95,051 and ₹1,71,754. Till Wednesday, the woman lost ₹5.35 lakhs and the accused stopped answering her calls," police added.
The police officials said that they have written to her bank to freeze the account of accused and see if they can get any money sealed.
