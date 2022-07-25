Here’s how SBI's WhatsApp banking services work

You can check your account balance and mini statement at the State Bank of India (SBI) through WhatsApp now. SBI has announced that it is now on WhatsApp and encourages customers to avail these services. Not just that, SBI is also offering WhatsApp services on their credit cards where the customer can get important updates regarding their card through the messaging app. However, before opting for these services, a customer is required to be registered. Ensure, to have your current mobile phone number linked to your SBI account for seamless WhatsApp banking.

