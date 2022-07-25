Here’s how SBI's WhatsApp banking services work

Before opting for these services, a customer is required to be registered. Ensure, to have your current mobile phone number linked to your SBI account for seamless WhatsApp banking.
You can check your account balance and mini statement at the State Bank of India (SBI) through WhatsApp now. SBI has announced that it is now on WhatsApp and encourages customers to avail these services. Not just that, SBI is also offering WhatsApp services on their credit cards where the customer can get important updates regarding their card through the messaging app. However, before opting for these services, a customer is required to be registered. Ensure, to have your current mobile phone number linked to your SBI account for seamless WhatsApp banking.
SBI through its Twitter account said, “Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statement on the go."
To opt for the service through SBI WhatsApp Banking, the account holder must first register themselves.
For registering, the account holder should send an SMS to 7208933148 with the text 'WAREG' and your account number with a space between them. It needs to be noted that you must send the SMS through your registered mobile number with the SBI account. After completing the registration process, you will receive a message from SBI's number 90226 90226 on your WhatsApp number.
You can simply send a 'Hi SBI' to 90226 90226 or respond to the WhatsApp message you just got and follow the instructions to avail of SBI services.
A bank account holder can enjoy services like account balance, mini statement, and de-register from WhatsApp banking.
Also, the largest public sector bank is offering WhatsApp banking to customers with credit cards under SBI Card WhatsApp Connect. A cardholder can check account summary, reward points, outstanding balance, make card payments, and much more on WhatsApp services. Currently, SBI Card’s WhatsApp service is only available for SBI credit cardholders.
