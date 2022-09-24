Here's how this new technology diagnoses heart failure in 8 minutes

Researchers make use of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to develop detailed four-dimensional (4D) flow images of the heart with the help of super-fast method called 'Kat-ARC' that only take eight minutes, unlike the conventional MRI which takes up to or more than 20 minutes.
A unique technology has been developed to diagnose patients with heart failure at half time than usual which can also be useful in providing more effective treatment to patients. Researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA), UK, developed this innovative technology, according to the news agency PTI.
These researchers make use of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to develop detailed four-dimensional (4D) flow images of the heart with the help of super-fast method called 'Kat-ARC' that only take eight minutes, unlike the conventional MRI which takes up to or more than 20 minutes.
These 4D flow images provide a precise picture of the heart valves and blood flow inside the heart which will help doctors to determine the best course of treatment for patients.
Pankaj Garg from UEA, a lead researcher said that heart failure is a dreadful condition resulting from rising pressures inside the heart, as per PTI reports.
"The whole team has been researching one of the most cutting-edge methods of flow assessment inside the heart called 4D flow MRI. In this, we can look at the flow in three directions over time--the fourth dimension," Pankaj Garg said.
The best method to diagnose heart failure is the invasive assessment which is not preferred as it has risks, according to the research published in the journal European Radiology Experimental.
Scientists said that an ultrasound scan of the heart called echocardiography is generally used to measure the peak velocity of blood flow through the mitral valve of the heart, however, this method can be unreliable.
Hosamadin Assadi, a Ph.D. student at UEA said, "This new technology is revolutionizing how patients with heart disease are diagnosed. However, it takes up to 20 minutes to carry out a 4D flow MRI and we know that patients do not like having long MRI scans."
Following this, the research team further investigated the reliability of a new technique that uses super-fast methods to scan the flow in the heart, called Kat-ARC.
The Ph.D. student said that this halves the scanning time and takes around eight minutes to diagnose the heart failure and measure the peak velocity of blood flow in the heart accurately and precisely.
The team tested the new technology with 50 patients at two hospitals in Sheffield, UK. Patients with suspected heart failure were assessed using the new Kat-ARC 4D heart flow MRI.
