Here's how THIS Pune doctor creating awareness about 'Save girl child'

A Pune-based doctor has been on a mission to save the girl child as a part of his "Beti Bachao Janandolan". With this initiative, he encourages parents to bring more girls into this world, according to the news agency ANI.
As a part of this mission, he waives off hospital fees for the birth of female children born at his hospital and also gives a rousing welcome to the little ones.
Dr Ganesh Rakh, who runs a maternity-cum-multispeciality hospital in the Hadapsar area of Pune City in Maharashtra, started the "Beti Bachao mission" 11 years ago.
Since then, Dr Rakh claims to have delivered more than 2,400 girl children without charging fees from their parents to create awareness about eliminating gender discrimination, as per ANI reports.
The hospital also organizes a grand celebration every time a mother delivers a girl child at his hospital by cutting cakes, showering flower petals on the parents, etc. They also hold a felicitation ceremony for the parents of newborns.
Speaking to ANI about his "Beti Bachao Janandolan", Dr Rakh said, "I started this mission almost 11 years back. In this mission, we waive the entire hospital fee of a patient whenever a girl child is born."
" We also celebrate the birth of a girl child by cutting cakes, distributing sweets and we also felicitate the parents of girls. In 11 years we have almost delivered 2,430 baby girls in our hospital and we celebrate the birth of each girl in our hospital," he told ANI.
In addition to all these facilities, the doctor also arranges a ride home for the mothers and their infant daughters in a decked-up auto-rickshaw upon their discharge from the hospital.
"We have also received tremendous support from the public, our doctors, and social organizations. To date, more than 4 lakh doctors, 13000 social organizations, and 25 lakh volunteers are working with us," the Pune doctor stated.
He further added, "They are also giving their own contributions in their own fields, which means they are also doing the same thing in their own clinics and hospitals by celebrating the birth of girl child and by giving concessions in fees."
The noble mission is his way of creating awareness among people about gender disparity and eliminating the gender gap.
