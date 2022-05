If a person has lost his/her SBI ATM-cum-debit card, then it's advisable to get the card blocked so that no funds are withdrawn from the account. The State Bank of India (SBI) customers have the facility to block the SBI ATM cum debit card through phone calls, SMS, internet banking, SBI Quick mobile application. In case, you are unable to use these online modes, you can visit the bank's branch and get your card blocked.

Here are the ways in which you can block SBI debit card:

SMS

For this, send an SMS from your registered mobile number as 'BLOCK<space>last four digits of the card to 567676.

Toll-free IVR system

-Dial 1800 112 211

-For blocking the SBI card, Press 2

-Enter the last 5 digits of the account number to block the card

-Your card will be successfully blocked and a confirmation will be sent through SMS to your registered mobile number

SBI online

-Login to www.onlinesbi.com with your username and password.

-Select "ATM Card Services>Block ATM Card" link under the "e-Services" tab.

-Select the Account, under which you want to block your ATM cum Debit Card.

-All the Active and blocked cards will be displayed. You will be shown the first 4 and last 4 digits of the card(s).

-Select the Card, you wish to block and click "Submit". Verify the details and confirm.

-Select the mode of authentication as either SMS OTP or Profile Password.

-On the next screen, enter the OTP password /Profile password as chosen earlier and Click "Confirm".

-A success message would be displayed with a Ticket No. after successful blocking of your ATM cum Debit Card. Note this Ticket No. for future reference.

SBI Branch

Visit any SBI branch to make a formal request to have your lost or stolen Card blocked.

SBI Quick mobile application

SBI cardholder must only use their registered mobile number to access the SBI Quick mobile application. They will be required to enter the final four digits of card to block it.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.