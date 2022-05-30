Here's how to block SBI ATM-cum-debit card by phone call, SMS, online, offline

The State Bank of India (SBI) customers have the facility to block the SBI ATM cum debit card through phone calls, SMS, internet banking, SBI Quick mobile application
If a person has lost his/her SBI ATM-cum-debit card, then it's advisable to get the card blocked so that no funds are withdrawn from the account. The State Bank of India (SBI) customers have the facility to block the SBI ATM cum debit card through phone calls, SMS, internet banking, SBI Quick mobile application. In case, you are unable to use these online modes, you can visit the bank's branch and get your card blocked.
Here are the ways in which you can block SBI debit card:
SMS
For this, send an SMS from your registered mobile number as 'BLOCK<space>last four digits of the card to 567676.
Toll-free IVR system
-Dial 1800 112 211
-For blocking the SBI card, Press 2
-Enter the last 5 digits of the account number to block the card