Here's how to block SBI ATM-cum-debit card by phone call, SMS, online, offline

If a person has lost his/her SBI ATM-cum-debit card, then it's advisable to get the card blocked so that no funds are withdrawn from the account. The State Bank of India (SBI) customers have the facility to block the SBI ATM cum debit card through phone calls, SMS, internet banking, SBI Quick mobile application. In case, you are unable to use these online modes, you can visit the bank's branch and get your card blocked.

