Apple has launched its latest lineup of iPhone 14 series - the four iPhones in the series are iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Notably, for the first time, Apple has launched e-SIM only models in the US and interestingly, the US based iPhone variants will work in India.

The Apple website in an official release shared on September notified, “customers can pre-order all models of the advanced iPhone 14 lineup on apple.com and on the Apple Store app. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in stores and for delivery starting Friday, September 16."

Additionally, it said, “iPhone 14 Plus will be available in stores and for delivery beginning Friday, October 7. Apple Watch Series 8 — with best-in-class health features — and the redesigned Apple Watch SE are available to order today on apple.com and on the Apple Store app, and will be available in stores and for delivery beginning September 16."

Interestingly, the Apple Watch Ultra, which is also available to order online and on the Apple Store app, will be available in stores beginning Friday, September 23, while AirPods Pro are available to order, with availability in stores beginning September 23. “Customers who shop directly with Apple in-store or online can enjoy personalised advice on buying and setting up a new device from an Apple Specialist. They can also take advantage of Apple’s convenient delivery and pickup options, special carrier offers, and great trade-in values," as per the website.

Additionally, Apple is reported launching “a new page on apple.com that gives customers an easy-to-follow guide to activating their new iPhone and transferring data over from their old device. For those moving to iPhone from Android, the Move to iOS app makes it easier than ever to securely transfer contacts, messages, WhatsApp content, photos, videos, email accounts, calendars, and more. The Move to iOS app is available for free and can be downloaded from the Google Play store."

Meanwhile, Apple has dropped the physical SIM card slot in the iPhone 14 series in the US and this means that the US variants of iPhone 14 series will not come with a physical tray to insert the sim cards. Instead, the iPhone 14 series phone will only support eSIMS. These US based iPhones cannot activate with a physical SIM, says the company.