Here's how to pre-order latest iPhone 14, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro lineups

Interestingly, the Apple Watch Ultra, which is also available to order online and on the Apple Store app, will be available in stores beginning Friday, September 23, while AirPods Pro are available to order, with availability in stores beginning September 23. “Customers who shop directly with Apple in-store or online can enjoy personalised advice on buying and setting up a new device from an Apple Specialist. They can also take advantage of Apple’s convenient delivery and pickup options, special carrier offers, and great trade-in values," as per the website.