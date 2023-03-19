Here’s how UAE Golden Visa is becoming a game changer for wealthy Indians2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 11:40 AM IST
High net-worth individuals can obtain a 10-year residency visa by investing ₹21.5 crore in a real estate asset.
Real estate prices in European Union countries have risen, causing an increase in investment thresholds and the termination of Golden Visas offered to wealthy individuals. As a result, Indian investors are turning to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for such residency opportunities, where high net-worth individuals (HNIs) can obtain a 10-year residency visa by investing 2 million dirhams ( ₹21.5 crore) in a real estate asset.
